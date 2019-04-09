Big northern Illinois soccer event means big money for area

LOVES PARK, Ill. (AP) — A soccer event in northern Illinois this weekend is expected to mean big money for the area.

The (Rockford) Register Star reports that the Puma Champions Cup Competition in Loves Park is expected to attract 27,000 players, coaches and spectators. Lindsay Arellano of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau says all those players, coaches and fans will add up to $1.8 million for local hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

The Rockford-area event will be held at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. Youth teams from as far away as Canada will compete in the Puma Cup Champions Series and several Division 1 college teams from DePaul, Northwestern, Northern Illinois, Loyola of Chicago, Valparaiso and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will play in the Puma Champions Cup College Showcase.