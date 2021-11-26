Big flotilla of illegal gold miners splits up in Brazil EDMAR BARROS, SILAS LAURENTINO and DIANE JEANTET, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 2:28 p.m.
1 of24 Dredging barges operated by illegal miners converge on the Madeira river, a tributary of the Amazon river, searching for gold, in Autazes, Amazonas state, Brazil, Thursday, Nov.25, 2021. Hundreds of mining barges have arrived during the past two weeks after rumors of gold spread, with environmentalists sounding the alarm about the unprecedented convergence of boats in the sensitive ecosystem. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Illegal gold miner Gerivaldo de Carvalho, 42, works on his dredging barge on the Madeira river, a tributary of the Amazon river, searching for gold, in Autazes, Amazonas state, Brazil, Thursday, Nov.25, 2021. Hundreds of mining barges have arrived during the past two weeks after rumors of gold spread, with environmentalists sounding the alarm about the unprecedented convergence of boats in the sensitive ecosystem. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Illegal gold miner Gerivaldo de Carvalho, 42, works on his dredging barge on the Madeira river, a tributary of the Amazon river, searching for gold, in Autazes, Amazonas state, Brazil, Thursday, Nov.25, 2021. Hundreds of mining barges have arrived during the past two weeks after rumors of gold spread, with environmentalists sounding the alarm about the unprecedented convergence of boats in the sensitive ecosystem. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
13 of24 An illegal miner shows gold extracted from the Madeira river, a tributary of the Amazon river, at a dredging barge, in Autazes, Amazonas state, Brazil, Thursday, Nov.25, 2021. Hundreds of mining barges have arrived during the past two weeks after rumors of gold spread, with environmentalists sounding the alarm about the unprecedented convergence of boats in the sensitive ecosystem. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 An illegal gold miner holds a sign that reads in Portuguese "Governor, we want a solution. A Garimpeiro is not a criminal, but a worker. Golden Fever Team," at a dredging barge on the Madeira river, a tributary of the Amazon river in Autazes, Amazonas state, Brazil, Thursday, Nov.25, 2021. Hundreds of mining barges have arrived during the past two weeks after rumors of gold spread, with environmentalists sounding the alarm about the unprecedented convergence of boats in the sensitive ecosystem. Edmar Barros/AP Show More Show Less
ON THE RIO MADEIRA, Brazil (AP) — Hundreds of barges of illegal miners dredging for gold were navigating along the Madeira River in the Brazilian Amazon on Friday, and researchers said they posed a threat of pollution — including toxic mercury — for the broader environment.
The barges were spotted this week by the municipality of Autazes, some 120 kilometers (70 miles) from Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state.
