Big South Fork Ghost Train set for Sept. 8 in Kentucky

STEARNS, Ky. (AP) — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is once again offering a trip on the Ghost Train, to the former Blue Heron coal camp, where eerie tales will be told.

The Ghost Train departs the Big South Fork Scenic Railway's Stearns, Kentucky, Depot at 7 p.m. Sept. 8. People can also drive their own vehicles, taking Kentucky 742 from Stearns. Music and festivities begin at 6 p.m.

The park says participants should bring a flashlight and be prepared to walk a short distance.

The program at Blue Heron is free. There is a train fare to ride the Ghost Train. For more information, contact the Big South Fork Scenic Railway at (800) 462-5664 or Blue Heron Interpretative Center at (606) 376-3787.

Big South Fork covers more than 125,000 acres in eastern Tennessee and Kentucky.