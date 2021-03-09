Biden won't put his name on relief checks, unlike Trump

Patrick Semansky/AP

President Joe Biden will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon — a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress.

The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue plan is expected to be approved by the House this week with payments going out to eligible households afterward.