Biden urged to act on outsourcing of West Virginia jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dozens of labor and advocacy groups on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to save nearly 1,500 jobs at a pharmaceutical plant in West Virginia slated to close at the end of July.

Drugmaker Viatris Inc. announced in December it will lay off workers at the Morgantown plant, formerly operated by the generic drug company Mylan. Upjohn and Mylan's merged last year to form the new company, which announced it would slash 20% of its workforce worldwide. Viatris is now one of the world's dominant manufacturers in the generics industry, which has been consolidating for years.