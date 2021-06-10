G-7 nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world ZEKE MILLER, AAMER MADHANI and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 6:36 p.m.
ST. IVES, England (AP) — The Group of Seven nations are set to commit to sharing at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday, with half coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K. as President Joe Biden urged allies to join in speeding the pandemic’s end and bolstering the strategic position of the world's wealthiest democracies.
Johnson's announcement on the eve of the G-7 leaders' summit in England came hours after Biden committed to donating 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and previewed a coordinated effort by the advanced economies to make vaccination widely and speedily available everywhere.
