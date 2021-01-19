Biden's Bible puts him in line with inaugural tradition ELANA SCHOR, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 6:10 p.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, places his hand on the Biden family Bible held by his wife, Jill Biden, center, as he takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, right, during an official ceremony at the Naval Observatory in Washington. While many presidents have used Bibles for their inaugurations, the Constitution does not require the use of a specific text and specifies only the wording of president’s oath. That wording also doesn’t include the phrase “so help me God,” but every modern president has appended it to their oaths and most have chosen symbolically resonant Bibles for their inaugurations. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009 file photo, Vice President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office from Justice John Paul Stevens as his wife, Jill Biden, holds the Bible at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. While many presidents have used Bibles for their inaugurations, the Constitution does not require the use of a specific text and specifies only the wording of president’s oath. That wording also doesn’t include the phrase “so help me God,” but every modern president has appended it to their oaths and most have chosen symbolically resonant Bibles for their inaugurations. Elise Amendola/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden administers the Senate oath of office to Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as her husband, Douglas Emhoff, holds the Bible during a a mock swearing in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington as the 115th Congress begins. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are set to take their oaths of office on Wednesday, Jan., 20, 2021, using Bibles that are laden with personal meaning, writing new chapters in a long-running American tradition – and one that appears nowhere in the law. Kevin Wolf/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 3, 1985 file photo, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., holds his daughter, Ashley, while taking a mock oath of office from Vice President George Bush during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Biden's sons, Beau and Hunter, hold the Bible during the ceremony. In 2021, Biden plans to take the presidential oath on the same family Bible he has used for two swearings-in as vice president and seven swearings-in as a Delaware senator. Lana Harris/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 5, 1973 file photo, four-year-old Beau Biden, foreground, watches his father, Joe Biden, center, being sworn in as the U.S. senator from Delaware, by Senate Secretary Frank Valeo, left, in ceremonies in a Wilmington hospital. Beau was injured in an accident that killed his mother and sister in December. Mrs. Biden's father, Robert Hunter, holds the Bible. Anonymous/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009 file photo, Vice President Joseph Biden, left, shakes hands with Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens, following his swearing in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. While many presidents have used Bibles for their inaugurations, the Constitution does not require the use of a specific text and specifies only the wording of president’s oath. (Chuck Kennedy/MCT via AP, Pool) Chuck Kennedy/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, right, as his wife, Jill Biden, holds the family Bible accompanied by other family members at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington. Biden’s use of his family Bible underscores the prominent role that his faith has played in his personal and professional lives. Kevin Lamarque/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office on Wednesday using Bibles that are laden with personal meaning, writing new chapters in a long-running American tradition — and one that appears nowhere in the law.
The Constitution does not require the use of a specific text for swearing-in ceremonies and specifies only the wording of the president’s oath. That wording does not include the phrase “so help me God,” but every modern president has appended it to their oaths and most have chosen symbolically significant Bibles for their inaugurations.