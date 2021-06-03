Biden's AI czar focuses on societal risks, preventing harm

Computer scientist Lynne Parker made breakthroughs in getting robots to work together so they could perform difficult missions, like cleaning up after a nuclear disaster, waxing floors or pulling barnacles off a ship.
Her job now is getting the U.S. government working together — alongside American businesses, research universities and international allies — as director of a new national initiative on artificial intelligence. She's America's first AI czar, at a time of rising promise and a heavy dose of both hype and fear about what computers can do as they think more like humans.