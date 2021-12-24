COVID-19 makes Biden's 1st White House Christmas less merry DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2021 Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 5:21 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — So long eggnog, shrimp cocktail and pet-shaped sugar cookies.
It's been a less merry holiday scene at the White House this year under COVID-19's shadow. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have replaced the packed parties and overflowing buffet tables of the past with food-free open houses, face masks and testing for the unvaccinated.
