Biden is considering Sen. Angus King for intelligence post

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is considering Sen. Angus King of Maine to serve as his director of national intelligence.

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, serves on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees.

“He has spent the last eight years advocating for a depoliticized, independent intelligence community that provides decision-makers with unbiased facts so they can confront the national security challenges facing America, and he appreciates the acknowledgement of his leadership in this conversation," said Matthew Felling, King's communications director.

Politico first reported that King had been approached by Biden transition officials. King's office confirmed the report.

If he were to take the position, that would leave an open Senate seat, something that could hurt his prospects. Republican Sen. Susan Collins was just reelected in a hard-fought campaign against Democratic Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon.

Felling said King is continuing to focus on his senatorial duties.

“Senator King is focused on being a United States Senator, which means meeting the needs of Maine people during the coronavirus pandemic – whether that be expanding access to healthcare, passing long-overdue relief legislation to help anxious families and struggling small businesses, and providing much-needed aid to the nation’s states and localities,” Felling said.