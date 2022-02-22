Biden interviews trio of candidates for Supreme Court

Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has interviewed at least three candidates for the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the White House reiterated Tuesday that he remains on track to make a final selection by Monday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden has not made a decision on whom to nominate. But the president has interviewed judges Ketanji Brown Jackson, J. Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger, according to a person familiar with the matter. A second person familiar said Biden had interviewed at least two candidates for the post. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the internal process.