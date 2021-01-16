Biden: We'll 'manage the hell' out of feds' COVID response RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and BILL BARROW, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 12:28 a.m.
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to boost supplies of coronavirus vaccine and set up new vaccination sites to meet his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days. It's part of a broader COVID strategy that also seeks to straighten out snags in testing and ensure minority communities are not left out.
“Some wonder if we are reaching too far,” Biden said Friday. “Let me be clear, I'm convinced we can get it done.”
