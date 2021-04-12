Biden Republicans? Some in GOP open to president's agenda WILL WEISSERT, Associated Press April 12, 2021 Updated: April 12, 2021 1:10 a.m.
Tom Rawles is an ex-Republican county supervisor in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix and was critical in Biden carrying swing-state Arizona. After voting for Biden, Rawles registered as a Democrat.
Jay Copan voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but so regretted it that he posed for a billboard opposing the reelection of his party's own president.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jay Copan doesn't hide his disregard for the modern Republican Party.
A solid Republican voter for the past four decades, the 69-year-old quickly regretted casting his 2016 ballot for Donald Trump. When Trump was up for reelection last year, Copan appeared on roadside billboards across North Carolina, urging other Republicans to back Democratic rival Joe Biden.