Biden, Harris: Protect voting rights to honor John Lewis July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 2:02 p.m.
1 of8 Vice President Kamala Harris greets members of the Detroit Youth Choir at a vaccine mobilization event at the TCF Center in Detroit, Monday, July 12, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 People watch as a new historical marker remembering former Rep. John Lewis is unveiled Friday, July 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this year, Nashville's Metro Council renamed a large portion of Fifth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 People look at a new historical marker remembering former Rep. John Lewis after it was unveiled Friday, July 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this year, Nashville's Metro Council renamed a large portion of Fifth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 People look at a new historical marker remembering former Rep. John Lewis after it was unveiled Friday, July 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier this year, Nashville's Metro Council renamed a large portion of Fifth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 People wait to cross a street that was renamed to honor former Rep. John Lewis Friday, July 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville leaders on Friday also unveiled a new historical marker remembering Lewis, kicking off a weekend celebrating the civil rights icon. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 President Joe Biden briefly talks with reporters as he heads to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 16, 2021, to spend the weekend at Camp David. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday both marked the one-year anniversary of U.S. Rep. John Lewis's death by urging Congress to enact laws to protect voting rights. They said doing so would honor the legacy of the civil rights icon.
Biden said he often reflects on the last conversation he and his wife, Jill, had with Lewis, days before the Georgia congressman died.