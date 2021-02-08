Bid to revive death penalty bid against immigrant fails

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals has declined to revive an effort to seek the death penalty against a Mexican immigrant charged in the 2015 killing of a convenience store clerk during a robbery in metro Phoenix.
Prosecutors asked the appeals court to reverse a lower court ruling that dismissed the state’s intent to seek the death penalty against Apolinar Altamirano and concluded his intellectual deficits affected his ability to meet the standard of personal independence and social responsibility for a person of his age and cultural background.