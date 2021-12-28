Bid to help Latinos win more seats misses mark, critics say MARC LEVY, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021 Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 12:40 p.m.
1 of4 House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre holds up maps during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The commission voted Thursday in favor of new preliminary district maps over sharp objections from the House's Republican leader about how his chamber's district lines would change. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Chairman Mark Nordenberg, second left, listens to House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, speaks during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The commission voted Thursday in favor of new preliminary district maps over sharp objections from the House's Republican leader about how his chamber's district lines would change. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 From the left, House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, Chairman Mark Nordenberg, Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Philadelphia, and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre take part n a meeting of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The commission voted Thursday in favor of new preliminary district maps over sharp objections from the House's Republican leader about how his chamber's district lines would change. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An effort to reflect the rapid growth of Pennsylvania’s Hispanic population in newly drawn districts for the state's predominantly white state Legislature is drawing criticism that it didn't exactly accomplish that mission.
Instead, proposals from the five-member Legislative Reapportionment Commission that must reflect a decade of demographic changes identified by the census actually narrowed opportunities for Latinos, critics say.