Bicyclist struck on Christmas Eve dies from his injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 200 bicyclists rode on New Year's Day to remember a fellow cyclist who suffered a fatal injury in a Christmas Eve crash in a Kansas City intersection.

KSHB-TV reports that the memorial was in honor of 31-year-old Pablo Sanders who died Monday.

Police say the driver remained at the scene, and alcohol was not a factor.

Sanders was active in the cycling community.