Bicyclist dies after being struck by high-speed train

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida bicyclist died after being struck by a high-speed train, at least the 15th person killed on that line this year.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says in a press release the bicyclist rode in front of a Brightline passenger train Tuesday morning in Pompano Beach. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Federal Railroad Administration records show that 11 people were killed by Brightline trains between Jan. 1 and May 31. Media reports show four more deaths since then, including Tuesday's. Many are suicides while others are people trying to beat the trains, which can exceed speeds of 70 mph (112 kph).

Brightline connects Miami and West Palm Beach.

Federal statistics show 395 people died in train accidents nationally between Jan. 1 and May 31.