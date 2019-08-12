Bicyclist crashes into bear in Weston

WESTON — One can never guess who they may run into on an early bicycle ride.

This was especially true for one Easton resident who, while on a bike ride Aug. 4, crashed into a black bear.

At 8:10 a.m. that morning, officers were dispatched to the area of Valley Forge Road and Troutbrook Lane on report of a bicyclist crashing.

The bicyclist, identified as Jim Tirano, said he was traveling south on Valley Forge Road by himself. As he began to make the S-curve in the roadway by a bridge, he struck a black bear with the front of his bike.

Tirano was thrown off his bike, while the bear escaped into the woods. By the time police arrived, Weston EMS was already treating Tirano for his injuries. Tirano was then transported to Norwalk Hospital, the report said.

According to police, the bear also left a parting gift. On the front fork of the bike, police found black hairs embedded into the frame.

Tirano’s bike was secured and transported back to the Weston Police Department, where he retrieved it the next day.

