Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press March 31, 2021 Updated: March 31, 2021 3:05 a.m.
Yeoman Warder Amanda Clark poses for a portrait at the Tower of London, Thursday, March 4, 2021. England's top paid attraction, which normally draws more than 3 million visitors a year, has been closed for all but a dozen weeks since the pandemic began and international tourism to London came to an almost-complete standstill.
Chief Operating Officer of the Stafford hotel Stuart Procter pictured at the hotel in London, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Procter, who manages the luxury Stafford Hotel near central London's St. James's Palace, would usually go on marketing trips to America, his core market. This year, he hasn't bothered. For many, planning a vacation to London now is impossible because there's no certainty that big events like the two-week Wimbledon tennis championships in July can go ahead normally, he said.
LONDON (AP) — The cobblestones are deserted at the Tower of London. A biting wind blows and there is no sign of life. Even the storied ravens are nowhere to be seen.
England’s top paid attraction, which normally draws more than 3 million visitors a year, has been closed for all but a dozen weeks since the pandemic began and international tourism to London came to an almost-complete standstill.