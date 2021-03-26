Beshear touts spending relief funds on hurting Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has proposed nearly $700 million in direct aid to small businesses and low-income Kentuckians as part of a multi-layered plan he presented to lawmakers for spending about $2.4 billion in federal pandemic aid being funneled to the state.

The Democratic governor has been negotiating with leaders of the Republican-dominated legislature on how to use the massive infusion from the federal relief measure championed by President Joe Biden. Kentucky's leaders are facing a tight timeline, with lawmakers set to reconvene Monday for the last two days of the 2021 session.

Meanwhile, Beshear issued a series of line-item vetoes Friday to the main budget bill passed by lawmakers. He vetoed one provision restricting him from spending the federal relief money without the legislature's approval. Republicans hold supermajorities in both legislative chambers and are expected to take up override votes on Beshear vetoes.

Beshear has called the federal assistance a “once-in-a-generational opportunity” to improve lives in Kentucky. His plan for spending the federal money, obtained by The Associated Press through an open-records request, reflects a mix of direct aid to individuals and businesses along with long-term investments in water and sewer projects, broadband and school construction.

Lawmakers have allocated $250 million in federal money to expand broadband service to underserved areas in Kentucky. But they haven't tipped their hand on how they would spend the rest of the federal assistance.

As part of his plan, the governor proposed allocating $475 million in direct aid to qualifying low-income households. It would provide $500 assistance payments to individuals with adjusted gross incomes of $25,000 or less and couples earning $50,000 or less, based on their 2019 state tax returns. The payments would be exempt from state taxation.

Beshear proposed another $200 million in assistance to qualifying small businesses suffering revenue losses due to the pandemic. Those payments similarly would be exempt from state taxation.

The governor's proposal calls for spending $500 million on water and wastewater projects — part of infrastructure improvements that Beshear says can be completed with the federal aid.

The assistance “gives us an opportunity to provide clean drinking water to every single Kentucky county,” Beshear said this week. “It provides us the opportunity to have sufficient water and sewer to support the type of jobs that we want in eastern Kentucky and everywhere else. It gives us the type of funding to run fiber and provide broadband to every single home in our commonwealth.”

His plan calls for using $50 million to provide assistance payments to the lodging sector and entertainment venues tied to the hospitality industry. Another $50 million would go for tourism marketing to help accelerate the state tourism industry's recovery from the pandemic.

Another $575 million would go to repay a federal loan that kept the state’s unemployment insurance program afloat when it faced an unprecedented surge in claims last year due to the pandemic.

And he proposed using $241 million for COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment and other mitigation efforts to combat the virus. Another $100 million in his plan would go to help nonprofit organizations that suffered financial setbacks from the pandemic.

Under the capital projects portion of the federal aid, the governor proposed spending $127 million to build new schools and renovate others.

Parts of the plan mirror Beshear's proposal in January that called for a quick infusion of virus-related assistance for small businesses and nonprofits, school construction and repayment of the unemployment insurance system loan. That proposal didn't make any headway in the legislature.