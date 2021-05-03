Beshear open to easing virus rules before vaccination goal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signaled Monday that he will consider relaxing more coronavirus-related restrictions before the state reaches a key vaccination target.
Nearly 1.85 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine — slightly more than half the statewide population age 16 and older, the governor said at a news conference. With the state's vaccination rate slowing in recent weeks, several hundred thousand Kentuckians still need to receive the shots before achieving the inoculation threshold set by Beshear.