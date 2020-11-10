Berlin considering face mask ordinance after rise in cases

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The city of Berlin is the latest in New Hampshire to consider an ordinance that would require face coverings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council heard people speak for and against the ordinance on Monday night. WMUR-TV reports the council decided to push back a vote on it for one more week. The council will use the time to adjust the language and get input from the police on possible fines.

Mayor Paul Grenier said last week the city mostly managed to avoid the first wave of the coronavirus over the summer, but over the past couple of weeks, cases have been rising. He said the time has come for a mask ordinance.

Under the proposal, people would have to wear masks in businesses and within 6 feet of someone else.

A similar ordinance is in effect in in a number of cities in New Hampshire.