Benton Harbor trash pickup stops amid cash controversy

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Trash is piling up in Benton Harbor.

No curbside trash was picked up Friday for the third consecutive day amid a controversy over payments to the contractor, Wecycle Industrial Sanitation.

Wecycle manager Willie “Curly” Williams says a monthly payment of $39,000 was given to a former employee. Williams says the trash hauler won’t resume pickup until it gets another payment from Benton Harbor.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad calls it a “serious matter” that will be discussed at a city commission meeting Monday. Upset residents are expressing their frustration on social media.

The Herald-Palladium says Benton Harbor is Wecycle’s only customer. The company has been picking up trash since fall 2017.