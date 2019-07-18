Benson seeks input on redistricting forms, eligibility

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's top election official is seeking public input on proposed application language and eligibility guidelines for people wanting to sit on a new commission that will draw congressional and legislative lines in 2020 and 2021.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson posted the language and guidelines online Thursday, and met with reporters to explain the process.

The deadline to weigh in is Aug. 9.

The applications will be made available starting in September and must be submitted before next June.

The voter-approved ballot initiative that created the independent commission spells out much of the process by which 13 members will be selected at random, and the eligibility rules. But Benson clarified that people who have been precinct delegates for political parties since August 2014 are ineligible.

Online:

www.RedistrictingMichigan.org