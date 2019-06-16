Belmar native Jade Glab crowned Miss New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Belmar native Jade Glab has been crowned Miss New Jersey 2019.

The 19-year-old Brookdale Community College student won the title Saturday night at Resorts Casino Hotel. She will represent the Garden State in the Miss America competition.

Glab, who entered this year's competition as Miss Central Jersey Beaches, took home the talent award on the first night with her rendition of the aria "O Mio Babbino Caro."

During her year as Miss New Jersey, Glab will promote her "Healthy Children, Strong America" platform, an issue she said had concerned her since she was told she had high cholesterol at age 11.

The first runner up was Alyssa Sullivan, Miss Atlantic Shores, and the second runner up was Miss Central Jersey Kyra Seeley.