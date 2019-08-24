Bells toll to remember enslaved Africans in America

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Bells will ring in a Civil War battleground in Mississippi to remember enslaved Africans who were brought to North America 400 years ago.

A ceremony is taking place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Vicksburg National Military Park. It commemorates the 400th year that people of African descent have lived on this continent.

Several community leaders from Vicksburg and from the National Park Service are scheduled to speak.

A news release from the military park says the park will join other historic sites around the U.S. in ringing bells for four minutes, beginning at 2 p.m. central.