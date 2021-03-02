Belarus journalist sentenced for report on protester's death March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 11:19 a.m.
1 of5 Belarusian journalist Katsiaryna Barysevich smiles as she attends a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Barysevich is accused of revealing personal data in her report on the death of a protester, part of the Belarusian authorities to stifle independent media reports about protests against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP) Ramil Nasibulin/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A court in Belarus on Tuesday handed a half-year prison sentence to a journalist on charges of revealing personal data in her report on the death of a protester, part of authorities’ crackdown on demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Katsiaryna Barysevich of the independent Tut.by online news portal has been in custody since November, following the publication of an article in which she cited medical documents indicating that protester Raman Bandarenka died of severe injuries and wasn’t drunk — contrary to official claims.