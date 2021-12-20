Belarus claims diplomat hurt in 'attack' on London embassy

LONDON (AP) — The government of Belarus said Monday that it summoned a British diplomat in protest after its embassy in London was “attacked” and a diplomat injured.

The Belarus Foreign Ministry said in a statement that a group of people smeared the facade of the embassy building and then physically assaulted Belarusian diplomats who arrived at the scene. It added that one of the diplomats “sustained serious injuries requiring urgent medical assistance” and was diagnosed with a broken nose, a concussion and a broken tooth.