Beijing Olympics get 'gold for repression' in labor report STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 12:30 a.m.
A global trade union body has joined a long list of human-rights advocates in challenging the propriety of China holding the 2022 Winter Olympics, and has singled out the International Olympic Committee for acquiescing in the face of alleged genocide and crimes against humanity reportedly taking place in the host country.
The Belgium-based International Trade Union Confederation issued its report Tuesday — “China: A gold medal for repression” — highlighting human rights violations. It said a copy has been sent to IOC President Thomas Bach.