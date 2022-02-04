Beatrice man sentenced to probation for fatal 2020 shooting

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A Beatrice man who pleaded no contest to felony counts in the fatal shooting of a man outside his home has been sentenced to six years of probation.

Brandon Long, 26, was sentenced Wednesday for the killing of Alex Rader, of Beatrice, the Beatrice Daily Sun reported. Long pleaded no contest in December to counts of making terroristic threats and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. In exchange, a second-degree murder charge and another weapons count were dismissed.