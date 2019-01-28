Beacon Hill still considering ways to help federal workers

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to keep talking to Democratic leaders on Beacon Hill about ways the state could help federal workers if there is another government shutdown.

The Republican governor said Monday his office will keep discussing with House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Karen Spilka potential fixes to help federal employees deal with any future shutdown.

The three had been discussing ways to help federal workers who had been furloughed or told to show up for work but not get paid immediately — including looking at ways to give the workers access to state unemployment benefits.

The record 35-day partial federal shutdown ended Friday, but President Donald Trump warned the government could shut down again he doesn't get "a fair deal from Congress" on border security.