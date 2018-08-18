Beach where man bit by shark closed to swimming indefinitely

TRURO, Mass. (AP) — The Cape Cod beach where a New York man was bitten by a shark has been indefinitely closed to swimming after more sharks were spotted in its waters.

The town of Truro said in a brief statement Friday night that Long Nook Beach will be closed until further notice.

The beach near the tip of the Cape Cod peninsula was closed after 61-year-old William Lytton, of Scarsdale, was hospitalized Wednesday with puncture wounds to his torso and legs . A spokeswoman for Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he's being treated said he remains in fair condition Saturday.

Authorities on Cape Cod closed other beaches Thursday and Friday following shark sightings.

Wednesday's shark attack was Massachusetts' first since 2012. The state's last fatal shark attack was in 1936.