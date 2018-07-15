Battalion chief mauled by pit bull at scene of house fire

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California battalion chief was mauled in the face by a pit bull after helping extinguish a house fire.

The East Bay Times reports Alameda County Fire Battalion Chief John Whiting received "extremely severe facial damage" in the attack Saturday in San Leandro.

Division Chief Alan Evans says Whiting required extensive reconstructive surgery.

Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and 18 of 20 dogs living at the home. Two dogs died in the fire in the basement of the two-story house.

A male pit bull — one of the dogs saved — lunged at Whiting while he was questioning the girl. Evans says she was holding the dog's leash but was unable to restrain him.

Evans says the cause of the fire is under investigation and the dogs were turned over to animal control.



