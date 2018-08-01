Baseball's offensive tweeters teaching moments for parents









Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader (71) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in San Francisco. Photo: D. Ross Cameron, AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, July 30, 2018 in Atlanta. Photo: John Bazemore, AP

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner reacts after being hit by the ball during an at-bat in the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP

Baseball's offensive tweeters teaching moments for parents

NEW YORK (AP) — Parents are seizing on the recent offensive tweets by Major League Baseball players as teaching moments for their kids. But are their young uber-sharers listening?

The adults want their children to understand that anything posted on social media can be unearthed years later and hurt future careers or relationships. That's a hard lesson for the digital natives who don't look past their next Instagram post.

Some parents are using shorthand: Don't post anything you wouldn't want grandma to see. Others dwell on the importance of locking down accounts through privacy settings. Still others dwell on the dangers of posts gone wrong when it comes time to apply to college or prepare for that first job interview.