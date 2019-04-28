Barr's testimony to House on Mueller in doubt amid dispute

Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington. less Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in ... more Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Barr's testimony to House on Mueller in doubt amid dispute 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has informed the House Judiciary Committee that Attorney General William Barr may not attend a Thursday hearing to review special counsel Robert Mueller's report due to objections over the panel's questioning format. That's according to a senior Democratic committee aide.

The department has balked at the panel's plans to allow committee counsels from both sides to question Barr after the traditional round of questioning by members. Justice officials also told the committee they opposed the panel's plan to go into closed session if members want to discuss redacted portions of Mueller's report. That's also according to the aide, who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential communications with the Justice Department.

Barr is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and the House panel Thursday.