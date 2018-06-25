Barletta backs Trump in immigration debate twists and turns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta says separating adults from children is one of many bad things that come from illegal immigration, and supports changing the law to let the government keep children and families in custody longer.

Barletta spoke Monday at the Pennsylvania Press Club as he challenges the re-election bid by Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Barletta has backed President Donald Trump at every twist and turn of the immigration debate, including defending the policy of separating children from detained migrant parents as a deterrent, while also saying he doesn't want families separated.

He says he'd support narrower legislation to address a federal court settlement that forbids the government from keeping children and families in custody beyond 20 days.

Barletta, the former Hazleton mayor, rose to political prominence as a foe of illegal immigration.