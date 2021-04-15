Barbers, artists help defy vaccine myths for people of color JULIE WATSON and ANITA SNOW, Associated Press April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 1:24 p.m.
1 of12 Wallace Wilson, top, cuts the hair of James McRae, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Hyattsville, Md. Wilson is a member of the Health Advocates In Reach & Research (HAIR) program, which helps barbers and hair stylists to get certified to talk to community members about health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a team of certified barbers have been providing factual information to customers about vaccines, a topic that historically has not been trusted by members of black communities because of the health abuse the race has endured over the years. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
SAN DIEGO (AP) — In a Washington, D.C., suburb, Black and Latino barbers are busting myths about the coronavirus vaccine while clipping hair.
Across the country, a university researcher in Phoenix teamed up with a company behind comic books fighting Islamic extremism to produce dance-inducing animated stories in Spanish that aim to smash conspiracy theories hindering Latinos from getting inoculated.
Written By
JULIE WATSON and ANITA SNOW