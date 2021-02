OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The economy is slowly improving in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, but employment remains below the level it was at before the coronavirus pandemic began last year, according to a new monthly survey of bankers released Thursday.

The overall index for the region increased to 53.8 in February from January’s 52. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.