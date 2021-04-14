Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles BUSABA SIVASOMBOON and GRANT PECK, Associated Press April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 11:34 p.m.
1 of12 FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha holds samples of Sinovac vaccine during a ceremony to mark the arrival of 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine shipment at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to residents of a popular market area where a new cluster of Covid 19 infections was found in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, people stand in lines to get COVID-19 tests in Samut Sakhon, south of Bangkok. Thailand’s lucky streak faded late last year, when a virus cluster was found among migrant workers working in factories and seafood markets and living in crowded dormitories. Severe restrictions and a massive testing campaign near the outbreak's epicenter seemed to contain it after several weeks. Jerry Harmer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, workers clean a road outside shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, south of Bangkok, Thailand. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin. AP Show More Show Less 5 of12
6 of12 FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, migrant workers travel after work in the back of a truck in Samut Sakhon, south of Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand’s lucky streak faded late last year, when a virus cluster was found among migrant workers working in factories and seafood markets and living in crowded dormitories. Severe restrictions and a massive testing campaign near the outbreak's epicenter seemed to contain it after several weeks. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, passengers sit in waiting room at Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok, Thailand, ahead of the country's traditional Songkran New Year's holiday. Millions of Thais are traveling this week and visiting family during the Songkran New Year's holiday, raising worries that the worst may lie ahead. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, a lone street vender waits for customers at Khao San road, a once popular hangout with bars and entertainment for locals and tourists in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 FILE - In this April 8, 2021, file photo, workers in a local entertainment venue area line up for the coronavirus test in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin. Sakchai Lalit/AP Show More Show Less 10 of12
11 of12 FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, Thai workers prepare a field hospital for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok, Thailand. The country had seemed to be a virus success story and was just beginning to relax border quarantine requirements when a new outbreak involving nightspots in the capital took numbers of new infections to their highest levels ever. The setback suggests that Thailand may have been lulled into a false sense of security. Somchai Chanjirakitti/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BANGKOK (AP) — When Thailand's transport minister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache.
Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries.
BUSABA SIVASOMBOON and GRANT PECK