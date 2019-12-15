Bands bring big crowds to bar in small community of Farley

FARLEY, Iowa (AP) — When Dirty Ernie’s first opened in 2005, there was barely enough room to fit a live band.

But that didn’t stop owner Doug Ernzen from inviting them anyway.

“It would get packed, and we would need to take the tables and bar stools out just to fit everyone inside,” Ernzen told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald.

Since then, things have changed at the bar. Some walls were knocked down and the entire first floor was renovated.

The extra space gave more room to bands and patrons. The place continues to be packed on the weekends.

“Everyone from the surrounding area comes down here,” Ernzen said. “I think it’s the place they know they can come and have a good time.”

Located in the center of Farley on First Street, Dirty Ernie’s is unassuming with its brick exterior. The inside is as simple as any other bar.

Beer signs clutter the walls, the floor is checked black and white. Ernzen said there aren’t any higher aspirations for his place.

He simply wants everyone to be entertained.

“I’ve always like entertaining people,” he said. “This place is just my way of doing that.”

Ernzen is a native of Epworth, but chose to open up his bar in Farley largely because he believed there was nothing else there.

“Farley was really quiet when I first opened up,” Ernzen said. “I wanted to open something up that would keep people who live out here from heading down to Dubuque.”

Live music always was a part of that vision for Ernzen. An avid fan of classic rock and country, Ernzen invites local bands to play every weekend.

For patrons of Dirty Ernie’s, the live music and friendly staff make for a venue that is easy to revisit.

“It’s got a good atmosphere,” said Rod Schueller. “Everybody is welcoming.”

For the bands that play at Dirty Ernie’s, it’s a venue that always guarantees a good audience.

“There’s always a big crowd there when you play,” said Tanner Scheckel, a member of the Bellevue rock and country band Whiskey Revival. “For 99% of the time you are playing, the place is usually full. There just aren’t many places in the area that get crowds like that.”

Ernzen said he plans to continue to grow Dirty Ernie’s. He is working on expanding a small beer garden in the back to allow for outside live music performances.

Where the bar goes from there is unknown, but Ernzen said he is determined to continue to give people a reason to drive out to Farley.

“I’m glad that I can bring a lot of people to the community,” Ernzen said. “I want Farley to be the place that people want to go to.”