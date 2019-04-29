Ban on banana-eating artwork draws ridicule in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's artists and opposition politicians are posting photos of themselves eating bananas in protest against the removal from a top national gallery of an art work featuring the fruit that the conservative authorities say is obscene.

The new head of the National Museum in Warsaw argues that the 1973 video by artist Natalia LL and showing a young woman eating a banana with great pleasure can be harmful to young people. Its removal from the gallery came after director Jerzy Miziolek was summoned to the Ministry of Culture.

Twitter and Facebook users are ridiculing the ban as narrow-minded and a case of censorship. They are posting photos of themselves enjoying bananas.

A collective banana-eating protest is planned Monday in front of the state-run museum.