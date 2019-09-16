Baltimore bans non-disclosure provisions in some settlements

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mayor of Baltimore has signed an executive order that bars the city in some instances from prohibiting alleged victims of police brutality from disparaging police after they receive cash settlements.

Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young on Monday announced the order, which the city says applies retroactively.

The order comes two months after an appeals court ruled that Baltimore's practice of reducing financial settlements to alleged victims of police misconduct when they speak out about their experience is unconstitutional.

The court in the 2-1 ruling likened the practice to "hush money."

The ACLU of Maryland says the executive order "does nothing to nullify" non-disclosure provisions in past settlements and leaves future decisions up to the city solicitor.

Baltimore's city council will discuss Friday a proposed ordinance banning such non-disclosure provisions.