Baltimore County sued over work-release pay at facility

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man who was serving time in jail has filed a lawsuit against Baltimore County, saying it violated federal and state labor laws by not paying him minimum wage and overtime for working at the recycling facility.

The lawsuit filed by Michael A. Scott says he and others in the county detention center’s work-release program were paid a flat rate of $20 a day to work at the Cockeysville recycling center, The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday. The state’s minimum wage is $11.75 per hour.