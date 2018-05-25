Ballot question arises after Kentucky judge candidate dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky election official says only one name will appear on the ballot in November for a judge's race after the top vote-getter in the primary died.

Kentucky Secretary of State's Office spokesman Bradford Queen told The Courier-Journal it's uncertain which candidate for Jefferson County District Court judge will be listed. That's because the apparent second-place finisher, attorney Tanisha Ann Hickerson, got only 17 more votes than attorney Karen E. Faulkner.

Queen said the close vote margin leaves the possibility that a recanvass could be requested. Faulkner declined to comment to the newspaper on whether she would make such a request.

The top vote-getter was 43-year-old Danny Alvarez. He collapsed and died the day after the primary.

He would have faced Hickerson in a November runoff.