Balloons soar across Albuquerque on final morning of Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of balloons have filled the sky on the final morning of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Winds remained calm at the park Sunday morning for the Mass Ascension event and it was warmer than the almost freezing temperatures Saturday morning.

Organizers say almost 1 million guests attended this year's Balloon Fiesta.

The nine-day event draws pilots from around the world and from 41 U.S. states.

The spectacle has grown over nearly five decades and infuses millions of dollars into the economy each year.

___

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com