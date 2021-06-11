Balloons celebrating Pride stripped from Westport bridge June 11, 2021 Updated: June 11, 2021 4:06 p.m.
Shots of the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge, after balloons celebrating Pride Month were reportedly torn off of the lights on one side of the bridge.
Shots of the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge, after balloons celebrating Pride Month were reportedly torn off of the lights on one side of the bridge.
Lights and balloons hang on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport in celebration of the town's first-ever Pride month celebration.
Shots of the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge, after balloons celebrating Pride Month were reportedly torn off of the lights on one side of the bridge.
Shots of the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge, after balloons celebrating Pride Month were reportedly torn off of the lights on one side of the bridge.
WESTPORT — Multiple rainbow-colored balloons that had been fastened to the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in celebration of Pride Month have been removed in an apparent vandalism incident.
Brian McGunagle, founder of Westport Pride, said he was driving on the bridge on his way to work Friday morning and noticed most of the colorful balloons on the north side, which were placed on lights, had been torn off, and several lights were damaged.
