Ballad halting elective procedures amid COVID-19 surge

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A health system serving a swath of the central Appalachian mountains said Wednesday it will halt nonemergency elective procedures due to surging cases of COVID-19 and capacity concerns at its Virginia and Tennessee hospitals.

Ballad Health officials announced the change, which will take effect Monday and last for at least 30 days, at a news conference where they again implored community members to follow basic public health guidelines such as mask wearing and social distancing.

“The way we’re seeing people act in the community, the way we’re seeing people attend large gatherings, we can expect to see the numbers continuing to rise higher and higher. So I’m pleading with you, please change your behavior if you haven't yet,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad's chief operating officer.

Ballad officials said pausing the surgeries — including those previously scheduled — was a difficult decision that will impact patients' quality of life and the system's finances. But they said it was necessary to free up staff to provide bedside care instead. They said there were no plans to furlough any staff.

The health system has also acquired a refrigerated morgue truck at its hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, and has ordered a second one for a hospital in nearby Kingsport, Ballad President and CEO Alan Levine said.

Gov. Ralph Northam raised the specter of morgue trucks last month while offering an emotional response when asked why he imposed new restrictions around the state as the number of new cases continued to rise in Virginia and around the country.

“I’ll tell you what really affected me is seeing mobile morgues outside of hospitals (in other states) because there’s no place to put the dead,” he told reporters during a briefing on the virus. “We don’t need that to happen in Virginia,” he said.

Ballad’s seven-day percent positivity rate in the areas of southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee it serves reached a record high of 20% on Wednesday, according to data the system released.

Deaton said that rate is among the highest in the nation and is worse than either Virginia's or Tennessee's statewide rate.

"The spread of COVID-19 is not under control in our area. The direction that we're heading with our numbers is not sustainable," he said.

The system had about 13 or 14 available ICU beds as of Wednesday, he said.

___

Associated Press writer Denise Lavoie contributed to this report.