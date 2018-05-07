Sen. Baldwin's new TV ad focuses on mother's drug addiction

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's latest television ad focuses on her mother's mental illness and addiction to prescription drugs.

Baldwin unveiled the ad Monday, a week after she opened up for the first time about her mother's struggles. She died in August.

Baldwin says in the 60-second ad that she recalls returning home from school and knocking on the door of her house, but her mom was unable to answer because she was passed out.

Baldwin says her mother's drug addiction has helped her understand the need to combat the opioid crisis. Baldwin says the fight "hits close to home."

Baldwin's mom was eventually diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Baldwin's campaign wouldn't say how much it's spending on the ad. It's running in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau, Eau Claire and La Crosse.