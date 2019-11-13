Baldwin asks DOD to investigate Wisconsin discharge decision

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants the Department of Defense to investigate whether a Wisconsin National Guard sergeant is being discharged in retaliation for complaining about sexual misconduct in his unit.

Master Sgt. Jay Ellis’ complaints about sexual assault and harassment within the 115th Fighter Wing last year has sparked two federal investigations. He said last week he had been told that he will receive a medical discharge. He believes his commanders want to deny him retirement benefits in retaliation for his complaints.

Baldwin sent a letter Friday to the Wisconsin Guard’s top commander, Donald Dunbar, and the National Guard Bureau urging them to halt the process.

She sent a letter Wednesday to the DOD’s inspector general’s office requesting an investigation, saying Ellis is a whistleblower and should be protected.